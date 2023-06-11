Authorities seek implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan goals in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: A District Level Bankers’ seminar on agriculture credit linked schemes was held today here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav at the DC Office Complex.

The visiting officer Director Agriculture Jammu , K K Sharma was also present. ADDC, Sham Lal; Chief Agriculture Officer, ( Nodal Officer HADP ; Amjad Hussain Malik, Bankers, Progressive Farmers besides other stakeholders were also present.

A detailed insight into the procedure and scope of the credit linked schemes like KCC, PMFME, AIF, AHIDF, FIDF, credit guarantee scheme for FPO, etc. were given in the seminar.

The Director Agriculture elaborated in detail the objectives of the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan in 29 projects and its implementation through Agriculture credit to be given by various banks.

The District Development Commissioner Kishtwar emphasized on simplifying the documentation procedure for providing the credit loan to the farmers and save them from making frequent visits to banks. He further urged the bankers and the allied departments to work in tandem to achieve the goals of HADP launched by JKUT Government with the approval of Government of India.