Authorities to repair bridges damaged in flash floods in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, July 18: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kishtwar Sham Lal today chaired a meeting of District Disaster Mismanagement Authority here in his office chamber to discuss the action plan for taking up restoration works of bridges under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
Threadbare discussions were held regarding the restoration work of 8 damaged bridges which were washed away due to recent flash floods in Tehsil Bunjwah of District Kishtwar.
The ADDC directed executing agencies to submit the estimates of all cases (works) at an earliest to his office for grant of necessary approval/clearance.
The meeting was attended by ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; ACR, Varunjeet Singh Charak; DFO Kishtwar, Sagar Singh; AO DC Office, Imran Ahmed Kitchloo; Tehsildar Bunjwah Irshad Ahmed, besides other concerned officers.