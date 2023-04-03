Awareness program held

Ramban, Apr 3: The Jal Shakti Department conducted a hand-holding, awareness and orientation programme for Implementation Support Agencies (ISA) representatives, Anganwadi and Asha workers and PRIs under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The aim was to ensure effective implementation of the scheme in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam was the chief guest, while Executive Engineer Sudhir Kumar, IEC Expert Sajal Srivastav and other department officials were present. The IEC Expert educated attendees through demonstrations and a PowerPoint presentation. Anganwadi and Asha workers were informed about rainwater harvesting, artificial recharge, water quality, waterborne diseases, conservation, cleaning, source augmentation and sustainability.