Awareness programme held at Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Sep 2: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Mission Shakti, in collaboration with RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes) team organised an awareness programme here at Banderna.
During the programme, the RSETI team educated the participant regarding the initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) for creating Self-employment opportunities for the unemployed rural youth, particularly those below the poverty line.
RSETIs will identify, orient, train & assist rural youth to take up self-employment as an alternative career and a source of livelihood, they were told.