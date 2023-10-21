Awareness programme held on World Iodine Deficiency Day

Doda: An awareness programme was held in Doda on the World Iodine Deficiency Day on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in connection with the celebration of Global Iodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day, the HWC Sub Centre Bijarni in collaboration with Government High School (GHS) Bijarni organised an awareness programme in the premises of GHS Bijarni.

The statement said that the Incharge Headmaster GHS Bijarni, Ajay Sen presided over the programme that was attended by the staff of GHS Bijarni and HWC sub-center Bijarni besides students of the school.

It said that during the awareness programme, Faizan A Tramboo, a resource person from the Health Department enlightened the participants in detail about the signs, symptoms, causes, and prevention and danger signs of Iodine Deficiency Disorder.

The statement said that the participants were also informed in detail about the requirement of iodine intake in food for normal growth and development of humans and how its deficiency in the body might lead to serious illnesses which could start before birth, jeopardise children’s mental health, and often their very survival.

It said that it was also informed that a serious deficiency of iodine during pregnancy could result in stillbirth, spontaneous abortion, congenital abnormalities like cretinism, and mental retardation.

The statement said that it was stressed that to prevent iodine deficiency sources of Iodine like milk, meat, eggs, cereals, grains, salt, vegetables, and fruits should be included in daily diet in adequate quantity.