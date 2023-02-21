Awareness programme on food fortification held

Doda, Feb 21: A one day awareness-cum -training programme on Food Fortification and Eat Right initiatives was held today at Doda for Mid Day Meals Enforcement staff, FBO's front liners and locals by Food Safety, DFCO, Doda.
Acting upon the directions of Commissioner, FDA, J&K and under the guidance of District Magistrate Doda, the team of Food Safety DFCO held a Awareness-Cum -Training program to showcase & demonstrate the significance of Food Fortification or enrichment process of adding Micronutrients to the Food, which is being carried out by Govt. as a public Health policy to bring down the graph of ascending numbers of dietary deficiencies, malnutrition statistics within the population at the community level and nation as a whole.
The participants were told that the initiatives aim to highlight health benefits of Food Fortification and combat the prevalent challenges of malnutrition and dietary deficiencies in General public, particularly among School Children & elders. The Department is industriously addressing this task as an adoration and vital part of the Duties. During the workshop more than 200 MDM Teachers, staff, frontliners, Food Business Operators, Stakeholders, locals, prominent citizens and the public participated.