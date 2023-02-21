Awareness programme on food fortification held

Acting upon the directions of Commissioner, FDA, J&K and under the guidance of District Magistrate Doda, the team of Food Safety DFCO held a Awareness-Cum -Training program to showcase & demonstrate the significance of Food Fortification or enrichment process of adding Micronutrients to the Food, which is being carried out by Govt. as a public Health policy to bring down the graph of ascending numbers of dietary deficiencies, malnutrition statistics within the population at the community level and nation as a whole.