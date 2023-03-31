Awareness rally on cleanliness launched in Ramban

The rally was led by President, Sunita Sumbria and attended by Chief Executive Officer, Sudershan Kumar, various officers and officials and school children.

Sunita Sumbria highlighted that the aim of the campaign is to sensitize the public and bring behavioral change with regard to sanitation and cleanliness. She appealed to the public to properly segregate and dispose of garbage and urged them to join hands to make Ramban town garbage-free.