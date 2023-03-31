Awareness rally on cleanliness launched in Ramban

Ramban, Mar 31: To mark the first-ever International Day of Zero Waste, Municipal Council Ramban organised a Swachh Mashal Rally under the SWACHHOTSAV-Women led Sanitation 2023 campaign.
The rally was led by President, Sunita Sumbria and attended by Chief Executive Officer, Sudershan Kumar, various officers and officials and school children.
Sunita Sumbria highlighted that the aim of the campaign is to sensitize the public and bring behavioral change with regard to sanitation and cleanliness. She appealed to the public to properly segregate and dispose of garbage and urged them to join hands to make Ramban town garbage-free.
On the occasion, a pledge was taken to segregate waste and adopt principles of “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” to make India garbage-free. The Swachh Mashaal March set the tone for the women-led Swachhotsav, where citizens rallied for garbage-free cities. This was followed by cleanliness drives at public places, open plots, water bodies, railway tracks, and public toilets in every ward of participating Urban Local Bodies (ULB).