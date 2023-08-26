Azad concludes 4-day tour of Marwah, Warwan

He alleged that these areas have been ignored by successive governments after his tenure as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said. Addressing series of public meetings during his four-day tour of remote Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar district where he was accorded rousing welcome by the people, Azad assured construction of tunnels which would connect these remote areas with Kashmir. He also assured electricity and mobile connectivity as villages remain cut off from rest of the country most of the year.

Flaying the successive governments of ignoring Kishtwar’s remotest areas, the former chief minister assured people that two more blocks, higher secondary schools for Deharna, Changer, Gumri would be sanctioned by the DPAP government if elected to power. “The valleys of Marwah and Warwan stand testimony to the majestic beauty which remains untapped and If elected the DPAP government would create jobs for unemployed youth by promoting tourism here and the tunnels would ensure round the clock connectivity with Kashmir from where tourists could flock these areas,” affirmed Azad who also promised to conduct special police recruitment drive for youth of Marwah and Warwan.