Azad offers condolences to  Salman Nizami

Banihal, Oct 31: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Azad Party Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday visited DAP senior leader Salman Nizami's residence in Banihal to offer condolence on his father's death.
Azad visited Nizami's s residence in Kharpora, Banihal today at around 12 noon to offer his condolences on the demise of Mohammad Imtiyaz Nizami, father of Salman Nizami. Mr Azad expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the deceased.
Nizami's father passed away on October 27 at Jammu and was laid to rest at his native village graveyard in Kharpora of Banihal. Ex Minister Abdul Majeed Wani, Ex MLA Mohd Amin Bhatt, Ex MLC Naresh Gupta, Aslam Goni, Ab Gani Khan, Arun Singh Raju, Amir Rasool, Inayat Rather, Sharukh Bhatti, Amin Bhat, Muneer Mir and other leaders of DAP were also accompanied with Mr Azad.