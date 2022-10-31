Azad visits Salman Nizami's Banihal residence to condole his father's demise

Salman Nizami's father passed away last week. Other senior leaders of the party who accompanied Azad included Haji Abdul Ghani, Mohd Sayed Shah, Aamir Rasool, Bashir Aarif and Khalid Tufail, Haji Ab Majid Wani, Advocate Aslam Goni, Anayatullah Rather, Advocate Naresh Gupta, Shahrukh Bhatti and Nirmal Singh Mehta.

Fatiha was offered and all prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Party cadres expressed their solidarity with the family especially Salman Nizami.