Baisakhi celebration in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 14: On the blessed occasion of Baisakhi, Indian Army expressed its solidarity amongst the local populace by celebrating the festival of Baisakhi at the revered Gurudwara of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir.
The celebration was a manifestation of the Army's commitment to fostering goodwill and mutual respect between the Indian Army and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a pres release said. The event was attended by a large number of devotees, including members of the Sikh community, and was led by officers and troops of the Indian Army. The troops attend the sacred prayers at the Gurudwara by participating in distribution of meals to the devotees in Langar.
The celebration was a unique opportunity for the Indian Army to connect with the local awam of Jammu and Kashmir and to reinforce its unwavering dedication to the welfare of the local community. The Army has been proactively engaged in various initiatives to promote development and provide assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The local community appreciated the Army's heart-warming gesture, and the event is expected to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.