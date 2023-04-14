Baisakhi celebration in Ramban

The celebration was a unique opportunity for the Indian Army to connect with the local awam of Jammu and Kashmir and to reinforce its unwavering dedication to the welfare of the local community. The Army has been proactively engaged in various initiatives to promote development and provide assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The local community appreciated the Army's heart-warming gesture, and the event is expected to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.