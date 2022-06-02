Banihal infant girl's death: BMO Banihal, Medical Officer attached

Banihal, June 2 : Authorities have attached BMO Banihal and a doctor at Sub-district Hospital Banihal over the death of an infant girl who was wrongly declared dead at the time of birth at the hospital.
As per two separate orders issued by the office of the Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem ur Rehman on May 31, Block Medical Officer Banihal Dr Rabia Parveen has been removed and attached with DH Ramban and Dental Surgeon Banihal Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Dar has been appointed as In-charge BMO of medical block Banihal .
Besides, Medical Officer Dr Rubeena Akhtar has also been attached with CHC Gool with immediate effect from Banihal hospital.
It may be recalled here that the newborn girl of Basharat Gujjar and Shameema was declared dead at Banihal Hospital on May 23 soon after her delivery, but was later found alive during burial.
Two days later, the girl baby died at GB Panth Hospital, Srinagar.
Following the incident, the Director Health Services Jammu had ordered an inquiry through a three member committee headed by Assistant Director under DHS Jammu Order No. DHSJ / ES-3 / 2804-12 dated 23.05.2022.