Banihal infant girl's death: BMO Banihal, Medical Officer attached

As per two separate orders issued by the office of the Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem ur Rehman on May 31, Block Medical Officer Banihal Dr Rabia Parveen has been removed and attached with DH Ramban and Dental Surgeon Banihal Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Dar has been appointed as In-charge BMO of medical block Banihal .

Besides, Medical Officer Dr Rubeena Akhtar has also been attached with CHC Gool with immediate effect from Banihal hospital.