Banihal man goes missing in Reasi, family holds protest to demand whereabouts

Banihal May 14: The family of a Banihal resident who went missing two days ago held a protest on Saturday to demand his whereabouts.
The family along with locals who held a protest in Banihal town said that Reyaz Ahmed Wani, 40 son of Late Ghulam Hassan wani, a resident of Aarpora Doligam Banihal went missing on Thursday evening May 12 after he left his accomodation for his duty at a railway Tunnel in Reasi.
Reyaz, they said, is working with a private company which is building the railway tunnel there.
As per a family member, Reyaz last talked to them on Thursday evening before entering the under construction railway tunnel no 13.
The police and civil administration intervened and assured them all posible help to trace the missing man after which the protestors dispersed off peacefully.
An official said that SDPO Banihal has also talked to the police authorities in Reasi over the phone to trace the missing man.