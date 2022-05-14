Banihal man goes missing in Reasi, family holds protest to demand whereabouts

The family along with locals who held a protest in Banihal town said that Reyaz Ahmed Wani, 40 son of Late Ghulam Hassan wani, a resident of Aarpora Doligam Banihal went missing on Thursday evening May 12 after he left his accomodation for his duty at a railway Tunnel in Reasi.

Reyaz, they said, is working with a private company which is building the railway tunnel there.