Banihal youth injured in road accident last week dies

Banihal , October 29 : A youth from Banihal injured in a scooty accident on October 17 succumbed to his head injuries at SKIMS Srinagar last night, officials said on Saturday.
Atif Majeed Khan, 24, an engineering graduate and working in ABCI Railway Company constructing railway Tunnel in Banihal, was injured when the scooty he ans his friend were riding collided with a car on the evening of October 17 on 4 lane highway near Banihal.
Atif was seriously injured and was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he died last night, an official said.
Atif was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Chareel Banihal Saturday morning and nimaze jinaza was attended by hundreds of people.