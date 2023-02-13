Batote Police trace out missing GREF employee

Ramban, Feb 13: An employee of GREF who went missing two weeks ago from his unit 52 RCC, was traced out by the Batote Police on Monday.
Police said on 1 February, a complaint was lodged by the GREF authorities stating that employee PNR Palani son of Surattaiyan resident of village Giduppanayana Palli district Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu at present employee, Unit Line 52 RCC (GREF), was missing from his unit GREF 560 APO Batote.
Police said a missing report vide DDR No.14 was entered in the daily diary of Police Station Batote.
They said acting on the information a wireless message was broadcast to all police stations and police posts of Jammu and Kashmir and his concerned police station in Tamil Nadu through wireless
A special police team led by SHO Batote Inspector Sam Paul Gill and assisted by PSI Neeraj Choudhary was constituted to trace out the missing person.
They said after hectic efforts and with the help of technical assistance, the missing person was traced out on Monday from the Batote area.
The missing GREF employee was finally handed over to its unit after completing legal formalities.