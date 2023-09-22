Bear attacks | Schools remain closed for 2nd day in Ramban areas

Officials said a couple of days back two persons including a woman received grievous injuries in two separate bear attacked in Suli , Kumaite area of Ramban. Mohammad Amin received serious injuries after a wild bear attacked him in Suli, Kumaite, and Parveena Begum was injured in bear attack in the Kumaite area of Rajgarh on Monday evening. Earlier such incidents were also reported from the area.

In response to the safety concern Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam deputed forest, wildlife department teams assisted by Police , VDC,s members to the area they inspected habitations in the deep forest area of Kumate, Rajgarh. Teams are conducting patrolling in the area.