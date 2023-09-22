Bear attacks | Schools remain closed for 2nd day in Ramban areas

Ramban, Sep 21: Following bears’ attacks and their presence and movement all the government and private schools in Rajgarh and Bhartund cluster in Ramban district remained closed for the second consecutive day today as a precautionary measure on the directions of district administration.
Officials said a couple of days back two persons including a woman received grievous injuries in two separate bear attacked in Suli , Kumaite area of Ramban. Mohammad Amin received serious injuries after a wild bear attacked him in Suli, Kumaite, and Parveena Begum was injured in bear attack in the Kumaite area of Rajgarh on Monday evening. Earlier such incidents were also reported from the area.
In response to the safety concern Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam deputed forest, wildlife department teams assisted by Police , VDC,s members to the area they inspected habitations in the deep forest area of Kumate, Rajgarh. Teams are conducting patrolling in the area.
Keeping in view the safety of students, all the 19 schools in cluster Rajgarh and Bhartund remained closed on the second consecutive day on Thursday. Wildlife department officials said no bear was spotted near the habitations so far, our teams have been conducting patrolling since the last two days no bear was spotted near the habitations.
However they advised people to remain cautious, take precautions while venturing out after evening hours.