Bhaderwah farmers strike gold with marigold

Five hundred progressive farmers of Gajoth, Southa, Malothi, Duggli, Khellani, Trown and Panjgrainpanchayats of picturesque Killar valley, who shifted from traditional food crop to marigold have managed to money by cultivating these flowers in around 150 acres.

“After much resistance to shift from the age-old traditional ways of agriculture, farmers here have finally switched to marigold cultivation as it is a cash crop which fetches us instant money by selling our produce in the city of temples-Jammu,” explained Hind Bhushan, national-award winning farmer and member 'Kissan Advisory Board.'