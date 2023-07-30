Bhaderwah jail inmates beat stress with a splash of creativity

Bhaderwah: An innovative reformative measure with a splash of creativity is turning newspapers and other waste materials into beautiful handicrafts items inside district jail in Bhaderwah.
In an effort to make jails plastic-free zones to address environment concerns and also to channelise the mind and energy of inmates towards positive direction, the district jail authorities at Bhaderwah are now supplying old newspapers, magazines, waste papers, used tin cans and card boards to inmates, who in turn are making eco-friendly bags, show pieces, flower pots, dust bins and other handicrafts out of them.
Superintendent Mushtaq Malla said, “35 inmates, majority of them detained under PSA, in District Jail Bhaderwah have been trained to prepare paper carry bags, flower pots and other handicraft items which have not only helped eliminate plastic bags from the complex, but also enhanced the craft skills of the prisoners.”
“The decision was primarily taken to save the environment from harmful impacts of plastic bags. In the first phase, the paper carry bags are being used in jails, besides flower pots and other handicraft items have been gifted to visitors who have liked them a lot. Later, we hope to sell these in markets as well,” he said.
“Further this initiative to train inmates in various skills is making them self-reliant. In fact, skill training in jail is to keep them busy and also to reduce their stress. Real jail reform is when an inmate comes out of a jail, he should not be dependent on his family for survival, but should be able to fend for himself,” Malla said.
Prisoners say that the initiative has not only boosted their confidence but has acted as a stress buster as well.
They hope that the people outside will also like their effort. In this connection, they also make a fervent appeal to people to buy their products, which will eventually boost their confidence.
Expressing their gratitude to jail authorities for changing their life by making them proficient in handicrafts, inmates said that this initiative would be a life-changing move for them.
“I have been in jail for the last 4 years, away from my family and friends. This has pushed me into depression but after getting training in handicrafts, I am feeling better. My confidence level has also gone up to earn livelihood after release from prison,” said Mukesh Singh, a prisoner at District Jail Bhaderwah.