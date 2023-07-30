Bhaderwah jail inmates beat stress with a splash of creativity

Bhaderwah: An innovative reformative measure with a splash of creativity is turning newspapers and other waste materials into beautiful handicrafts items inside district jail in Bhaderwah.

In an effort to make jails plastic-free zones to address environment concerns and also to channelise the mind and energy of inmates towards positive direction, the district jail authorities at Bhaderwah are now supplying old newspapers, magazines, waste papers, used tin cans and card boards to inmates, who in turn are making eco-friendly bags, show pieces, flower pots, dust bins and other handicrafts out of them.

Superintendent Mushtaq Malla said, “35 inmates, majority of them detained under PSA, in District Jail Bhaderwah have been trained to prepare paper carry bags, flower pots and other handicraft items which have not only helped eliminate plastic bags from the complex, but also enhanced the craft skills of the prisoners.”