Bhaderwah Jail rolls out computer training, adult education avenues for inmates

Bhaderwah: In order to enable a turnaround for inmates serving jail time, dissemination of knowledge through computer classes and adult education has started for the first batch of 85 inmates at district jail Bhaderwah.

The initiative in collaboration with Bhaderwah Campus and Tata Consultancy aims to impart digital knowledge and basic education to prisoners who are otherwise alienated from the mainstream media and society, hoping to make them self-reliant in the future. The program was inaugurated by District Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary and DFO Chander Shekhar.

“There are currently 185 inmates in the district jail employed in some capacity by the jail administration,” said Mushtaq Malla, Superintendent of District Jail Bhaderwah.