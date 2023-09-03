Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K Week | Doda set to kick start activities

Doda, Sep 3: To eliminate corruption and promote transparent governance, Jammu and Kashmir UT Government has decided to launch Week Long Bharatabhar Mukat J&K campaign which will start from the September 4 and culminate on September 10.
To join this campaign against corruption, the district administration Doda has formulated a vibrant activity plan under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan.
The week-long campaign will witness a series of awareness events across the district with a focus on the promotion of transparent and accountable governance.
Special Gram Sabhas, MC meetings, and meetings with key stakeholders, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), MGNREGA workers, farmers, students, and citizens, have been devised to spread mass awareness about the significance of corruption free governance. These meetings will also serve as platforms to discuss and combat corruption at the grassroots level.