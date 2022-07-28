Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Continuing with ongoing programme under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Power Department in collaboration with NHPC and under the guidance of District Administration Kishtwar today organised a grand function to celebrate the Bijli Mahotsav.

The function was held under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya,power@2047 here at PWD Dak bungalow Kishtwar.

Vice Chairperson, District Development Council, Kishtwar Saima Parveen Lone was the chief guest and President Municipal Council Kishtwar Sajjad Ahmed Najjar was Guest of honor on the occasion.

Among others the function was graced by ADDC Kishtwar Sham Lal; BDC chairman Kishtwar Suresh Kumar Sharma,DDC Kishtwar Zakir Hussain Butt, Ex En JPDCL Altaf Hussain Sheikh, GM,(Civil) NHPC Dul Hasti Power Project Sharad Jaikar, MC Councilors,PRIs and officials from NHPC and PDD besides women, children/students from the adjoining area.