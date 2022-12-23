Biker dies in road mishap at Batote

Ramban, Dec 23: A biker rider died after an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction smashed him down in the Champa area of Batote on the old alignment of Jammu Srinagar National Highway Friday evening.
Police sources said a bike (Bullet) bearing registration number JK19-4737 was hit by a vehicle
(tanker) bearing registration number JK02CR-6884 coming from the opposite direction at Champa near Batote due to which the bike rider died on the spot.
Police said the body of the deceased rider was shifted to CHC Batote for identification.
Later Police identified the deceased rider as Bikram Singh son of Ved Parkash resident of Karol, Ramban.
SHO, Police Station Batote Inspector Sampaul Gil confirmed the incident and said the driver of
the vehicle involved in the accident was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.
He further said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Batote.