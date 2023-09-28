Biodiversity management in Doda District committee meeting addresses key issues

To advance this objective, it was unanimously decided to organise an event in the Dessa area of Doda Forest Division, Bhadarwah and Bhalessa area of Bhadarwah Forest Division. This event will serve to disseminate knowledge and awareness of the NTFP policy among the broader population.

The meeting addressed two key issues. Firstly, the committee conducted a thorough examination of the provisions of the Biodiversity Act and its accompanying rules pertaining to the collection of minor forest produce. A commitment was made to adhere rigorously to the provisions of the act, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the collection process.