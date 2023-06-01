Birth anniversary of tribal queen celebrated in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To pay rich tributes to the achievements of the 18th-century queen of Indore, All Jammu and Kashmir Gaddi and Sippi Tribes Welfare Association (AJKGSTWA) celebrated the birth anniversary of the first tribal queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Bhaderwah.
The programme in which members of Gaddi, Sippi and Gujjar tribes of Haddal, Katyara, Kansar and Bharaie villages participated was presided by the President of the association Parveen Jaryal.
During the programme, the teachings of the tribal queen were highlighted and students belonging to the different tribes were asked to imbibe her character and get motivation from the 18th-century ruler.
Devi Ahilyabai Holkar born on May 31, 1725, was a queen who left a mark on the socio-cultural landscape of India. Each year, on her birth anniversary, the nation comes together to celebrate Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, paying tribute to her remarkable legacy.