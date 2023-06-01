Birth anniversary of tribal queen celebrated in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To pay rich tributes to the achievements of the 18th-century queen of Indore, All Jammu and Kashmir Gaddi and Sippi Tribes Welfare Association (AJKGSTWA) celebrated the birth anniversary of the first tribal queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Bhaderwah.

The programme in which members of Gaddi, Sippi and Gujjar tribes of Haddal, Katyara, Kansar and Bharaie villages participated was presided by the President of the association Parveen Jaryal.