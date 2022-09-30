Blacklisting of lane discipline violators continue

Ramban, Sep 30: Jammu and Kashmir, Police, Ramban and transport department blacklisted six more vehicles for violating traffic rules, lane discipline on single lane road stretches at various places on Srinagar Jammu National highway passing through Ramban district on Friday.
Five vehicles was blacklisted for creating traffic jams on highway,
SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted that “blacklisting of lane discipline violators continues in full force.”
While sharing details of six black listed vehicle on state transport department portal (Ramban ARTO).
SSP wrote,”These are the ones who created traffic jams yesterday while trying to reach your destinations at the earliest”.
Earlier on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam advised drivers to fallow traffic rules strictly otherwise face legal action.
He had said anybody found violating traffic rules will face heavy penalties, seizure of vehicles and action under law.
Soon after this advisory traffic police, Ramban has blacklisted five vehicles for creating traffic jam in Mehar for tripling, quadrupling and violating lane discipline whereas some illegally parked LMVs in Banihal market was also challaned on Thursday.