Blacktopping work on road in Ramban started

Ramban, Oct 27 : Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan today kick-started black-topping work on Dhaman kund to Sanabatti road in Sub-Division, Gool under City and Town scheme.
The construction work on the 900 meters stretch will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.
Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson said that with the completion of the project, a long pending demand of the area will be fulfilled which will go a long way in easing the life of locals.
The Chairperson directed the officers of concerned executive departments and line departments to ensure quality and timely completion of construction work which will benefit hundreds of souls of the area.
Among others, AEE,Vimal Krishan, JE Haider Ali, PRIs and locals were present on the occasion.
The Chairperson also interacted with the people and listened to their issues of developmental needs. She also issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned for their early redressal.