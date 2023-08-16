Block Diwas | Public outreach camps held across Doda

Doda: To reach out to the people to address their grievances, district administration Doda, as part of Block Diwas programme, organised outreach camps at different locations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the block divas programmes were Block Headquarter Bhalla Sub District Bhadarwah, Sub Divisional Headquarter Assar, Sub Divisional Headquarter Gandoh and Sub Divisional Headquarter Thathri.

Tehsildar Bhalla Manjeet Singh Katal and BDO Mahesh Chandra at Bhalla, of Sub District Bhaderwah, chaired the event.

The government officers provided different services and listened to the grievances and demands of people.