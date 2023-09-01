Blood donation camp held at Patnitop

On this occasion BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh and district President, BJP, Ramban Rajeshwar Kumar and many other social workers including also joined the event and applauded the initiative of Sant Nirankari Mission for the cause of humanity

Sant Harbhajan Singh Chawla said that Mission has contributed about 13 Lakh Blood Units since 1986 when this humanness Blood Drive was initiated by Nirankari Baba Hardev Singh Ji to commemorate the sacrifice of Satguru Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji Maharaj who laid his life on April 14, 1980 for the cause of humanity. Chawla said that the mission believes in spirituality along with humanity.

It is pertained to mention here Sant Nirankari Mission has been doing many social events including Blood Donation Camps for a long time. Sant Nirankari Mission thanked all donors for donating their blood in the interests of humanity.