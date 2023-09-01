Blood donation camp held at Patnitop

Ramban, Sep 1: A day long blood donation camp was organised by Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM) for blood volunteers; donors was held at tourist resort Patnitop on Friday.
At least 113 volunteers affiliated with Sant Nirankari Mission donated blood in this camp. The 113 units of blood were collected by a team of doctor and technicians from Blood Transfusion Medicine Department Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu led by Dr Sahil and took the preserved blood to Jammu.
The camp was inaugurated by Harbhajan Singh Chawla of Sant Nirankari Mission in presence of in charge of Sant Nirankari Mission, Delhi in the presence of many Zonal in charges and Mulkhraj Bhagat.
On this occasion BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh and district President, BJP, Ramban Rajeshwar Kumar and many other social workers including also joined the event and applauded the initiative of Sant Nirankari Mission for the cause of humanity
Sant Harbhajan Singh Chawla said that Mission has contributed about 13 Lakh Blood Units since 1986 when this humanness Blood Drive was initiated by Nirankari Baba Hardev Singh Ji to commemorate the sacrifice of Satguru Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji Maharaj who laid his life on April 14, 1980 for the cause of humanity. Chawla said that the mission believes in spirituality along with humanity.
It is pertained to mention here Sant Nirankari Mission has been doing many social events including Blood Donation Camps for a long time. Sant Nirankari Mission thanked all donors for donating their blood in the interests of humanity.