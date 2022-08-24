BMO Banihal allegedly assaulted by doctor inside hospital premises

Eyewitnesses and hospital staff present in the hospital said that many patients reached the emergency hospital Banihal and after finding the room of the accused medical oficer Dr Saqib Khan, a pediatrician closed during duty hours, approached BMO Banihal.

Amid public outcry, BMO Dr Shabir went to the spot at 10:48 AM and indeed found the room of the doctor locked and clicked the photographs of the locked room of the doctor with geo tags, eyewitnesses said. They said that all of sudden Dr Saqib Khan, who was allegedly practicing at a private clinic during duty time, appeared on the spot and manhandled and punched the BMO in the hospital premises leaving him injured.

The BMO was somehow rescued by people ocal people, said the eyewitnesses. Later, BMO Banihal brought this matter to the notice of Director Health Services Jammu, DC Ramban and local administration of Banihal for legal action and a police case against thr the accused doctor. He said he has gotten a positive response from Dy director health services Jammu and from DC Ramban and a quick action has been assured. He said written compliant for FIR has been sent to SHO Banihal.

SHO Banihal Mohammad Afzal Wani confirmed that a complaint has been lodged by BMO Banihal against the accused doctor adding an FIR will be determined by the level of injury to the BMO, which is yet to be established.

Wani said the accused doctor was briefly taken into custody and later released.