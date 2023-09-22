Bootlegger arrested in Sangaldan

Ramban, Sep 21: A bootlegger was arrested after 12 bottles of liquor was recovered from his possession on Tatapani road Sangaldan, Gool on Thursday.
Police sources said acting on specific input that a person selling liquor near Dak Bunglow on Tatapani road a police team of Police Post Sangaldan conducted a raid and recovered 12 bottles of liquor kept for selling purpose to earn the illegitimate profit.
Chain Singh son of Shankar Das resident of Sangaldan,Gool, was booked vide FIR 113 of 2023 under sexton 48(f) of Excise Act at Police Station Gool.