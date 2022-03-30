Bovine smuggler booked under PSA

Ramban, Mar 30: Ramban police have booked a bovine smuggler under Public Safety Act (PSA) and detained him.
Police said Bashir Ahmad son of Sher Mohammad resident of Parnote tehsil Ramban, a notorious bovine smuggler was detained and booked under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) 1978 for his involvement in criminal activities vide detention order no. DMR/PSA 2022/3099-4004 dated 29 March 2022 issued by the District Magistrate Ramban.
Bashir was booked for his criminal activities in the area and a number of cases had been registered against him at police station Banihal and Batote of Ramban district. The Police claimed that he had become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere and was posing great danger to the public peace and tranquility thereby forcing authorities to detain him under J&K Public Safety Act.
Keeping in view his repeated involvement in bovine smuggling activities, dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban and forwarded to District Magistrate Ramban who formally issued the orders of his detention under J&K Public Safety Act 1978.
The detention warrant was executed and the Bashir was lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.