Bovine smuggling | 8 persons booked in Ramsu

Police sources said on specific information regarding bovine smuggling, SHO, Police Station Ramsu, Inspector, Saroop Singh laid a Naka on the highway at Ramsu and intercepted four trucks bearing registration numbers JK19A-8765, JK02AQ-2711, JK02AR-8377 and JK19-0062, heading towards Kashmir.

All four trucks were found loaded with 123 bovine animals with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions and without any arrangement of food and water.