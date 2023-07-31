Bovine smuggling | 8 persons booked in Ramsu

Ramban, July 31: Ramsu police has booked eight persons for illegally transporting 123 bovines in four trucks in utmost cruelty towards Kashmir on Monday.
Police sources said on specific information regarding bovine smuggling, SHO, Police Station Ramsu, Inspector, Saroop Singh laid a Naka on the highway at Ramsu and intercepted four trucks bearing registration numbers JK19A-8765, JK02AQ-2711, JK02AR-8377 and JK19-0062, heading towards Kashmir.
All four trucks were found loaded with 123 bovine animals with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions and without any arrangement of food and water.
SHO Police Station Ramsu inspector Saroop Singh said three separate cases under section 188 IPC and 3 PC (prevention of cruelty) Act were registered at Police Station Ramsu.
He said vehicles involved in the transportation of bovines were seized.