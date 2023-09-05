Bovine smuggling bid foiled

Ramban, Sep 5: Ramban police foiled a major bovine smuggling bid. It rescued more than 800 bovine animals illegally transported in 53 vehicles towards Kashmir at different police check posts established on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Tuesday.
The vehicles were seized and 63 persons were booked under relevant sections of law.
Police said 53 different types of vehicles carrying bovine animals from Jammu to Srinagar were intercepted on the highway by different police parties of Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal and Dhramkund.
They said all these vehicles were found loaded with 816 bovine animals. They further said these animals were kept with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions, without any arrangements for food and water.
Apart from this three more bovine animals were rescued which were being carried on foot for smuggling & illegal trade.
Police said these bovine animals were being transported to the valley without obtaining any valid permission from the competent authority.