Bovine smuggling bid foiled in Chatroo

Ramban, May 16: Kishtwar Police foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing seven bovine animals in the Chatroo area on Tuesday.
Police sources said that on a special information SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal constituted a special team led by SHO, Police Station Chatroo, Insp Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday assisted by PSI Moin Khan and laid a Naka at Thalaran and Khanpora.
They said three bovine animals were rescued at Thalaran and four animals were rescued at Khanpora. They said two bovine smugglers who were in the process of taking these bovine animals towards Kashmir Valley without any valid permission were arrested.