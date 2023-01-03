Bovine smuggling bid foiled in Ramban

Ramban, Jan 3: In a major operation against bovine smugglers, Ramban police rescued 343 bovine animals and registered sixteen cases at Batote, Chanderkote and Ramban police stations on Tuesday.
Police said, on specific information regarding illegal transportation of bovine animals on Jammu Srinagar National Highway, they intercepted sixteen vehicles en route to Kashmir at Batote, Chanderkote and Ramban and recovered 343 bovine animals loaded in these vehicles with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements of food and water.
They said these bovine animals were being transported to the valley Kashmir without obtaining any valid permission of competent authority. Police said all the 343 bovine animals were rescued.
Four cases were registered at Police Station Batote, seven cases were registered at Police Station Chanderkote and five cases were registered at Police Station Ramban.
The animals were rescued by concerned SHOs under the supervision of DSP headquarters, Pardeep Singh Sen and SP Mohita Sharma.