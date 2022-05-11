Bride goes missing in J&K's Ramban, recovered in Anantnag

Banihal, May 11: A 25-yr-old bride from the Sangaldan area of J&K's Ramban was recovered hours after going missing during a marriage function on Tuesday, reports said.
As per the reports, the groom from Jammu along with the bride were on way back home from Sangaldan when the bride went missing from bus stand Ramban.
According to reports, the bride left the groom and all the other baaratis there and went to a beauty parlour in Ramban on the pretext of doing make-up, but did not return. The groom and other baratis after a long wait approached police station Ramban and lodged a missing report.
The bride was later recovered from Verinag area of south Kashmir's district Anantnag by Ramban police after hours of searches. DSP HQ Ramban Pardeep Sain said the bride has been handed over to the family.