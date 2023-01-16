BSE holds investment training programme for unemployed youth in Doda

Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan inaugurated the training programme in presence of the ADDC, Pran Singh; Deputy Director, Employment, District Employment & Counselling Centre Idrees Lone; DIO DIPR, Doda Mohd Ashraf Wani, faculty members and participants (trainees) from across the district.

Exhorting the educated youth to avail the opportunity and prove their potential, the DC asked the trainees to use the opportunity to groom their abilities to become employers to provide employment to unemployed youth. He informed that the training programme aims to prepare them to become successful entrepreneurs with the startups capable of providing employment to the others also. Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC said that the training programme shall upgrade the skills of youth in non-conventional economic sectors like Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services having high employability potential.