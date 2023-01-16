BSE holds investment training programme for unemployed youth in Doda

Doda, Jan 16: The Bombay Stock Exchange Institute, in association with the District Administration Doda, and department of Labour and Employment today started a 50 hour training programme under Mission Youth J&K for imparting training to unemployed youth in banking, insurance and mutual funds.
Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan inaugurated the training programme in presence of the ADDC, Pran Singh; Deputy Director, Employment, District Employment & Counselling Centre Idrees Lone; DIO DIPR, Doda Mohd Ashraf Wani, faculty members and participants (trainees) from across the district.
Exhorting the educated youth to avail the opportunity and prove their potential, the DC asked the trainees to use the opportunity to groom their abilities to become employers to provide employment to unemployed youth. He informed that the training programme aims to prepare them to become successful entrepreneurs with the startups capable of providing employment to the others also. Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC said that the training programme shall upgrade the skills of youth in non-conventional economic sectors like Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services having high employability potential.
Deputy Director Employment, while giving a brief account of the training programme, informed that the 50 hour training was being conducted from tomorrow at Government Degree College Doda. “More than 50 unemployed youth have registered themselves on the first day today,” he informed and added that the training was being imparted to unemployed youth under Mission Youth initiative of J&K UT government.