BSNL broadband, mobile internet services affected in Ramban

Ramban, Mar 6: The government owned BSNL broadband and mobile nternet services remained suspended across Ramban on Monday.
Consumers both landslide and mobile users of BSNL complain that both the services are down since morning due to unknown reasons due to which they faced problems.
Consumers of BSNL rued for poor services and expressed their concern over deteriorating services of the service providing company both for mobiles and landlines in Ramban district.
Consumers alleged that internet services are also in a very bad shape. Every businessman big or small is dependent upon mobile and internet services.
Consumers of BSNL have appealed to the General Manager BSNL, Jammu to intervene in the matter and resolve the issue simultaneously. They said consumers registered with the BSNL are not getting satisfactory services as compared to other private telecom service providing companies.
Junior Engineer, BSNL Ramban, Ram Ji Meena confirmed that BSNL landline Broad Band and mobile internet services in Ramban are dysfunctional since Monday afternoon due to a fault in Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) between Batote and Chanderkote.
AGM, BSNL Ramban Ajay Sharma said that there is a major back end issue with the whole north zone affected, BSNL technical team is on job.