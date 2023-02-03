BSNL services set to get a major boost in Ramban
Ramban, Feb 3: District Administration, Ramban has allocated land to the BSNL, J&K Telecom Circle for the erection of Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) 4G towers at the locations identified by the BSNL in different parts of the district.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Giasul-Haq said that under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, district administration today allocated 44 suitable sites to BSNL as per their requirement for the installation of 4G GSM Towers under Phase -1. The joint verification of sites for Phase-II has also been done and land transfer process is underway, he added.
The ACR informed that possession of land has been given to the BSNL to execute the installation of 4G GSM tower erection project at all 44 locations in coordination with concerned departments including STD, JPDCL, and TLMD for extension of power supply to towers as per guidelines within the stipulated timelines.