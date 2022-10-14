Bumper apple crop affects smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on NH: Div Com

Kupwara, Oct 14: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Friday said the bumper apple crop this year affected the smooth passage to the fruit-laden trucks along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

He said that Kashmir produced 21 lakh metric tonnes of apples this year. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Langate, Pole said the apple crop usually remained in between 17 to 18 lakh tonnes, however, this year it crossed 21 lakh metric tonnes.