Bumper apple crop affects smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on NH: Div Com

Kupwara, Oct 14: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Friday said the bumper apple crop this year affected the smooth passage to the fruit-laden trucks along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
He said that Kashmir produced 21 lakh metric tonnes of apples this year. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Langate, Pole said the apple crop usually remained in between 17 to 18 lakh tonnes, however, this year it crossed 21 lakh metric tonnes.
He added that due to the bumper crop this year, the fruit-laden trucks faced some difficulties on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as people harvested the apple here in bulk.
He also said that till the 12th of this month, around 80,000 fruit-laden trucks crossed via national highway while some of them were diverted through Mughal road. “There is smooth passage of trucks along the national highway now and at least 1,500 fruit-laden trucks are plying per day,” he said.