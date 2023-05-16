Camera trap confirms presence of snow leopard at Kishtwar National Park

The Kishtwar High Altitude National Park is renowned for its diverse array of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species. It encompasses breathtaking alpine meadows, snow-capped peaks, and lush green forests, serving as a vital ecological corridor for many wildlife species.

Expressing his happiness over this sighting, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden, appreciated the efforts of the research team led by Dr. Kumar MK, I, Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu and Majid Bashir Mintoo, Wildlife Warden, Chenab Division Kishtwar. He further added that successful camera trap sighting of the snow leopards is an affirmation of the effectiveness of the park’s conservation strategies, which encompasses habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives, community engagement, and scientific research. These combined efforts have created a conducive environment for the Snow Leopard population to flourish within the park’s boundaries and adjoining areas.