Three of a family feared drowned after car plunges into River Chenab near Doda 

Doda, Dec 20: Three members of a family are feared drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into River Chenab near Doda on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a car bearing registration No JK06A-6311 skidded off the road at about 5:30 AM Gadsu area near Pul Doda opposite Stone Crusher Ghat, on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar NHW244.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom while confirming the incident said that the three persons of a family including Manjeet Singh of Bhadarwah his wife and daughter were traveling in the vehicle which met with an accident near Pul Doda. The Police, Army, SDRF, Chenab Rescuers and local volunteers reached the spot and rescue operation is going to trace them.
The three occupants have been identified as Manjeet Singh S/o Pritam Singh R/o Bhadarwah, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder.