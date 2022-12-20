Three of a family feared drowned after car plunges into River Chenab near Doda 

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom while confirming the incident said that the three persons of a family including Manjeet Singh of Bhadarwah his wife and daughter were traveling in the vehicle which met with an accident near Pul Doda. The Police, Army, SDRF, Chenab Rescuers and local volunteers reached the spot and rescue operation is going to trace them.

The three occupants have been identified as Manjeet Singh S/o Pritam Singh R/o Bhadarwah, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder.