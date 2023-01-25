Chenab Valley

Caught-on-camera: Speeding SUV crashes into road divider in snowbound Banihal

Three occupants injured, shifted to hospital: officials
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 25: Three persons were injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a road divider in snowbound Banihal area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior official of the district administration said all three persons injured in the mishap were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

“A fast-driving Scorpio-make vehicle had a providential escaper after it turned turtle on Expressway near Truck Parking, Banihal. 3 injured shifted to hospital, stable. Pl drive with caution amidst rains & snow,” tweeted DC Ramban Massarat Zia.

