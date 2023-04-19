CCTV footage helps police zero in on thief in Ramban

Police sources said the CCTV camera installed by the vegetable vendor Neetan Gupta resident of JP Gate Chanderkote at his shop under operation third eye, helped police station Chanderkote in solving a theft case registered under FIR number 41 of 2022 under section 457/380 IPC, as the local police successfully nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

These measures of installing the CCTV cameras are being taken by the local shopkeepers at the request of district police Ramban.