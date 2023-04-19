CCTV footage helps police zero in on thief in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 19: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban range facilitated a vegetable vendor for installing CCTV cameras at his shop at Chanderkote which helped Ramban police nab a thief on Wednesday.
Police sources said the CCTV camera installed by the vegetable vendor Neetan Gupta resident of JP Gate Chanderkote at his shop under operation third eye, helped police station Chanderkote in solving a theft case registered under FIR number 41 of 2022 under section 457/380 IPC, as the local police successfully nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage.
These measures of installing the CCTV cameras are being taken by the local shopkeepers at the request of district police Ramban.
District police Ramban had requested all the stakeholders to install CCTVs on their buildings and shops under operation third eye so that continuous vigil can be maintained at different places. This has helped immensely in the prevention of crime in the area.
DIG, Sunil Gupta while handing over an appreciation certificate to Neetan Gupta, said that to nip crime in the bud, society at large also has to come forward and assist police in its endeavors of making a crime-free society.
This dream can be realized only with the help of civil society. He said most people are law-abiding and are always ready to help police in containing crime and Neetan Gupta is a glaring example of that.
DIG was accompanied by SP Ramban Mohita Sharma and other senior officers of the district on the occasion.