Celebrations held across Chenab Valley districts

Ramban, Jan 22: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya was celebrated across the Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts with religious fervour and gaiety.

The report said programmes were held in Bhadarwah, Prem Nagar, Thatari in Doda, Kishtwar, Batote, Ramban and other towns where Prabhaat processions (pPheries) were taken out early in the morning. The devotees recited Ram Bhajans and crackers were burst in jubilation.

Then devotees watched the live-streaming programme of Praan Pratishtha from Ayodhya on big LCD screens in temples and at their respective places. People also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on television sets. Spiritual gatheringswere also held across the region. Pooja Archana, langar was served to devotees in temples and other places.