Chenab railway bridge will soon bring all-weather connectivity to Kashmir: Ministry of Railways

With 88% completion of deck launching, Chenab bridge will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
Srinagar, Jun 23: Ministry of Railways on Thursday said that the world's highest rail bridge, which is being built across Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir.

The bridge will provide the much-needed all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country. "With 88% completion of deck launching, Chenab bridge will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The bridge is world's highest railway bridge as a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project and is being constructed by the Northern Railway at an estimated cost of ₹28,000 crore.

