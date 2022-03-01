Chenab Valley deprived of development, employment: Apni Party

Doda, Mar 1: Chairing a review meeting of the Apni Party leaders and workers in Doda, the party’s General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali Tuesday said that Chenab Valley had been deprived of development and employment.
Ali led the Apni Party leaders and workers during a detailed discussion on developmental, employment, and organisational issues.
In his address, during his tour of Chenab Valley, he said, “The development is the basic need still being felt by this neglected region which has huge potential to generate employment as well as develop even the remotest place.”
Ali said that the companies involved in power projects to generate electricity had ignored the sub-region.
“They take away electricity and leave locals in great economic distress with no scope for employment,” he said. “The Apni Party will not allow loot of the resources by the outsiders and restrict them if it comes to power as the Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari has assured us of it.”
Ali said that the resources of J&K belonged to the locals and no outsider would be allowed to exploit them.
“The jobs will be reserved for the locals in projects, industrial sector, and developmental works including highways,” he said. “Chenab Valley has a huge potential to attract tourists but the Tourism Department has ignored it and the picturesque hills and views are hardly explored. The Tourism Department has also not developed proper accommodation and restaurants with modern facilities for the stay of the tourists coming from outside.”
Ali said that the tourism sector was in a worse condition and there was a need to revamp the sector to generate employment opportunities. He said that the people should know that the Apni Party was unlike traditional political parties which promoted religious and regional politics.
“We believe in unity and equal development of all the regions,” Ali said. “Our focus will be more towards the underdeveloped regions to provide them an equal scope of development in both Jammu as well as Kashmir regions.”