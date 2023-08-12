Chenab valley will become epicenter of development: Azad

Doda, Aug 12: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that the successive regimes in the Jammu and Kashmir have ignored Chenab valley due to which unemployment has risen to alarming levels and people have suffered economically.
Azad was addressing a rally at Gajoth Bhaderwah and said that whatever the works he did as chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state only that is seen on ground. He said the successive regimes have not moved an inch and it seems there is a huge governance deficit.
According to a press release, he also addressed a massive rally at Sungli. “ I was expecting the regimes who were later entrusted the job by people to run Jammu and Kashmir may have further developed this region. But I feel disappointed to see the condition of roads and other social infrastructure. Even hospitals, schools and other essential departments have staff shortage,” he said.
Azad said this is not how the states are run in democratic structure and it is the responsibility of every government to provide basic necessities at door step. “But who cares. There is mess everywhere and no one seems bothered about this mess. That is why I want elections to be held in the UT so that people can have an elected government which is also accountable to people,” he said. Azad is touring Chenab valley for 10 days and is meeting hundreds of delegations across the communities and sections of people.