Chenab valley will become epicenter of development: Azad

Azad was addressing a rally at Gajoth Bhaderwah and said that whatever the works he did as chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state only that is seen on ground. He said the successive regimes have not moved an inch and it seems there is a huge governance deficit.

According to a press release, he also addressed a massive rally at Sungli. “ I was expecting the regimes who were later entrusted the job by people to run Jammu and Kashmir may have further developed this region. But I feel disappointed to see the condition of roads and other social infrastructure. Even hospitals, schools and other essential departments have staff shortage,” he said.