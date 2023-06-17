Cinema theatre to be opened next week in Kishtwar

Jammu, June 17: The cinema is likely to be launched formally in Kishtwar town by next week.
The trial before the opening of the theatre in the hilly town was conducted, according to officials.
They said that: “A PVR quality cinema will be formally launched in the hilly district of Kishtwar by next week.”
“Today, we conducted a trial by showing movies in a mobile theatre to the children in a village. Next week, the formal theatre will be launched having PVR quality with reclining seats, HD quality screen and high-quality sound system,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav.
Pertinently, a private cinema existed in Kishtwar town that was attacked by terrorists in the 90s and since then, there has been no cinema hall.