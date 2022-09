Jammu: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) man died when the car he was driving in fell into a deep gorge in Doda district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Jan, 32, son of Sultan Choudhary of Udhampur.

“The accident occurred near Assar when Jan’s car (JK02AW 9356) on its way from Kishtwar to Udhampur fell into a deep gorge. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. Jan was presently posted at Kishtwar,” Police said.